Stars fall to Youngstown 2-1

Posted by: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: Lincoln Stars

Youngstown, Ohio - The Lincoln Stars fell, 2-1, in a tight game with the Youngstown Phantoms on Saturday in the Covelli Centre.

The loss moved the Stars to 31-21-5 with three games remaining in the regular season.

After a scoreless first period, the Phantoms established the first lead of the night on their fourth power play chance at 16:02 of the second. As the Stars were making a line change, Youngstown goalie Ivan Kulbakov made a pass to Evan Wisocky who skated into the zone and slipped a pass to Coale Norris for a one-timer. The Phantoms took a 1-0 lead into the second intermission.

Cole Krygier made it 1-1 at 3:10 of the third period, scoring his third of the season with a blast from the top of the left circle. The Phantoms broke the tie nearly ten minutes later when Alex Esposito deflected Alec Mahalak's shot from the point two seconds after the expiration of a Youngstown power play.

Lincoln finished 0/3 on the power play and 5/6 on the penalty kill.

Josef Korenar made 34 saves.