Huskers Clinch Spot in NCAA Championships

Courtesy: UNL Athletic Communications

Lincoln - The 14th-seeded Nebraska women's gymnastics team used a clutch performance on balance beam in the team's final event to post a team score of 196.625, as the Cornhuskers finished second at the NCAA Lincoln Regional on Saturday in front of 3,808 fans at the Devaney Center to advance to the NCAA Championships.

LSU finished first at the meet with a score of 197.450, as the Tigers also punched a ticket to the NCAA Championships, which will be held April 14-15 in St. Louis, Mo.

Holding a slim lead of just 0.125 over Boise State heading into the final rotation, the Huskers were able to overcome a fall on beam, as Grace Williams posted a 9.90 and Danielle Breen anchored the lineup with a score of 9.95 to finish first on the event to clinch Nebraska's final result.

Boise State finished third with a score of 196.150, while Minnesota (195.575), Arizona (195.500) and Iowa State (195.250) rounded out the field.

Nebraska (27-7) advances to the NCAA Championships for the 25th time in school history, and the fourth season in a row. Nebraska has now advanced to the NCAA Championships in each season it has hosted a regional, including 1995, 1999, 2001, 2005 and 2017.

Rotation One

The Huskers began the meet on a bye.

LSU began with a 49.400 on bars for the highest score of the first rotation. Boise State posted a score of 48.950 on vault, while Minnesota scored a 48.875 on floor and Iowa State scored a 48.375 on beam.

Rotation Two

Nebraska's first event of the day was floor exercise, where the Huskers got off to a solid start with a 48.900. Sienna Crouse led the way with a 9.85, while Jennie Laeng added a 9.825. Breen and Megan Schweihofer scored 9.75s, while Taylor Houchin rounded out the scoring with a 9.725.

LSU scored a 49.175 on beam, while Minnesota vaulted to a 48.950 and Arizona scored a 48.775 on bars.

Rotation Three

The Big Red moved to vault for the next rotation, and were strong across the board with a score of 49.250. Houchin tied her career high with a 9.90 to lead the way for the Huskers, while Laeng and Schweihofer added scores of 9.85. Williams posted a season-high 9.825, while Ashley Lambert matched with a 9.825 of her own to round out the Husker effort.

Boise State scored a 49.250 on bars, while Arizona scored a 49.000 on beam and Iowa State scored a 48.975 on floor.

After three rotations, NU sat in third place with a score of 98.150. LSU led with a score of 98.575, while Boise State was second with a score of 98.200. Minnesota (97.825), Arizona (97.775) and Iowa State (97.350) rounded out the field.

Rotation Four

The Huskers were on a bye for the fourth rotation.

LSU scored a 49.500 on floor and Boise State scored a 49.050 on beam, while Minnesota posted a 49.000 on bars and Iowa State scored a 48.875 on vault.

Rotation Five

Nebraska scored a 49.225 on bars in the penultimate rotation, led by a 9.90 from Crouse. Laeng and Abbie Epperson scored 9.85s, while Houchin scored a 9.825 and Lambert posted a 9.85 to round out the Husker effort.

LSU scored a 49.375 on vault, its final event to wrap up the first-place spot and advance to the NCAA Championships. Arizona scored a 48.900 on floor and Minnesota posted a 48.750 on beam.

NU held a 147.375-147.250 advantage over third-place Boise State heading into the last rotation.

Rotation Six

The Huskers clinched their second-place finish with a 49.250 on beam in the final rotation. Breen's career-high 9.95 led the way for the Huskers, while Williams chipped in a 9.90. Sierra Hassel scored a career-high 9.875 in her only routine of the night, while Houchin posted a 9.80 and Epperson scored a 9.725 to round out the Husker scoring.

Up Next

Nebraska will compete in the second semifinal session on April 14 and will be joined by Michigan, Alabama, Florida and Georgia at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Mo. The semifinal is set for 7 p.m. (CT) and it will be televised on ESPNU and streamed on Watch ESPN.

