Huskers Win Six Titles at Reiver Open

Courtesy: UNL Athletic Communications

LINCOLN-Members of the Nebraska track and field team combined for six individual titles at the Reiver Open hosted by Iowa Western Community College on Saturday.

Shelby Brown, a Lincoln East graduate, won the women's discus title with a throw of 155-5 (47.37m). Nick Percy won the men's discus title with a throw of 189-7 (57.80m).

Four Huskers won events while competing unattached. Rachel Brush was the winner of the 5,000 meters with a time of 18:38.02. Mark Freyhof won the men's 5,000 meters with a time of 14:59.52. Jordan De Spong won the 1,500 meters in 3:58.81 and was second in the 800 meters with a time of 1:56.83. Finally, Zach Podraza captured the decathlon title with 6,314 points in his first collegiate decathlon.