Stolley Park Railroad opening delayed

A 911 dispatcher to the rescue, she went above and beyond to help a 4-year-old. A little boy's birthday was nearly ruined, after his gifts were stole, but the good will of a 911 dispatcher saved the day. Imagine shopping all day for your child's fourth birthday, just to discover all the gifts you bought stolen. "I put it all away in the back of my truck and then I went to go and get it, out once he fell asleep and to my surprise everything was gone," said Sandy Walker, th...

More >>