Stolley Park Railroad opening delayed - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Stolley Park Railroad opening delayed

Stolley Park Railroad opening delayed

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) - Stolley Park Railroad will open Sunday. The opening was pushed back a day because of rainy weather expected Saturday. Riders enjoy two trips around Stolley Park on the miniature, 24-passenger train. The train is open on weekends only through May 29. Summer hours begin May 31 and run Aug. 13, when the train runs every day but Mondays and Tuesdays.
      

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.