Omaha car accident leaves woman critically injured

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A 22-year-old western Iowa woman has been arrested following a crash in Omaha that left her young son critically injured.  The crash happened late Thursday night on Interstate 80 in Omaha. When officers arrived, no one was there. Officers later found the women and boy at an Omaha hospital, where the boy was being treated for critical head injuries. Police say the mother had been drinking.

