$6 million upgrade approved for UNK - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

$6 million upgrade approved for UNK

$6 million upgrade approved for UNK

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) - The University of Nebraska Board of Regents has approved a $6 million upgrade to the student union on the Kearney campus. The board on Friday approved the plan, which will include the addition of a Chick-fil-A restaurant, an expansion of Starbucks, a new dining area and a meeting space.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.