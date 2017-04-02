Pregnant woman victim of hit and run - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Pregnant woman victim of hit and run

Pregnant woman victim of hit and run

A pregnant woman and her unborn child escaped with non-life threatening injuries following a hit and run at the Lancaster Event Center.

LPD responded to the call at 12:30pm Saturday to woman being knocked to the ground by a car.

Police are looking for the driver of a navy blue Ford Focus.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.