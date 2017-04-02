Sister of missing Lincoln woman speaks out

It's been more than a week since Shelly Miller went missing following a house fire on March 25th.

And her family and friends are still looking for Answers.

For Shelly's sister Christine Johnson, not knowing is tough.

"I mean, you know it's not easy. I mean, you expect to see someone almost everyday of your life. We lived together before I got married and then we worked together for years, and years and years. I saw her everyday," says Christine.

Christine says she last saw Shelly Friday night before her disappearance.

The next day, her home near 70th and Leighton caught fire.

Officials found Shelly's cellphone, but Shelly wasn't home.

For family and friends, it's just a matter of getting answers, and at this point they're getting harder and harder to find.

For now, Christine just wants her sister to hear her message.

"Everybody's looking...I have everybody looking. So, if she can come home, if she can come home of her own volition. If she can know, come home by herself, she needs to do that," said Johnson.

Lincoln Police are still looking for information that may help solve Shelly's disappearance.

She drives a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee with the license plate TEF 894.

If you do have information, please call police non-emergency at 402-441-6000.