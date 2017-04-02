City of Lincoln Primary Election on Tuesday - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

City of Lincoln Primary Election on Tuesday

The City of Lincoln's primary elections are Tuesday, April 4th. The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Eight candidates are running for the three at-large City Council positions, and only six of them will move forward to the general election.

Candidates include: Republicans Tom Nesbitt, Braydon McLaughlin and incumbent Roy Christensen; Democrats Lou Braatz III, Bennie Shobe, Maggie Mae Squires and incumbent Leirion Gaylor Baird; and independent Deb Andrews.

To check your polling place, click here.

