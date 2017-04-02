LPD: Two arrested after police find meth - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LPD: Two arrested after police find meth

Posted: Updated:

Lincoln Police found 70 grams of meth at a home near West A and South Folsom Sunday morning. Police say there was also evidence of other narcotics sales. Police arrested 41-year-old Rhonda Meador for possession of a controlled substance and 56-year-old Rodney Mazzulla for possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm, and money in violation.

