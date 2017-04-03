Second 191-mile race down Cowboy Trail planned in May

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

Endurance athletes are invited to sign up for a 191-mile race down the Cowboy Trail in May.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the second annual Cowboy Ultra Run will be held May 20-21 for individuals and teams.

The race will cover the entire Cowboy Trail between Valentine and Norfolk. That trail is the longest former stretch of railroad to be converted into a trail in the United States.

The event will be limited to 75 people. Registration is $70 per person.

More information is available online at http://bit.ly/2noIciB or by calling 402-432-3622.