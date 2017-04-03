Russian train car explosions kill 10

At least 10 people have died in train car blasts in the subway system in St. Petersburg, Russia, and an unknown number of others are injured, according to state news agencies.

There were two separate explosions, one taking place at Sennaya Ploshad station and the other at the Technological Institute station, state news agency RIA Novosti reported.

President Vladimir Putin’s press secretary told Russian news agency Interfax that Putin has been informed of this morning's explosions on the St. Petersburg metro.

Putin is in St. Petersburg speaking at a forum.

Pictures have also emerged online of thick clouds of smoke at the metro station, as well as what appeared to be a mangled train car.

Passengers appeared to be fleeing the smoke-filled station.

Seven train stations have been closed, TASS reported.

This is a developing story, for more visit: http://abcnews.go.com/International/10-dead-train-car-explosion-st-petersburg-russia/story?id=46540044

