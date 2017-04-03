FBI: Kearney photo is not missing Tennessee teen

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

UPDATE: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has determined that the photo shared by Kearney Police is not of the missing Tennessee teenager and alleged abductor.

_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

A missing Tennessee high school student and her former teacher may have been spotted in Nebraska.

The Kearney Police Department reported the sighting over the weekend on their Twitter page.

Here's the full story from ABC News. Stay tuned to ABC for further details.