Husker Football Players Burglarized

Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary at a home belonging to 4 Nebraska Cornhusker Football Players.

Michael Stoltenberg, Alexander Boryca, De'Morney Pierson–El, and Jerald Foster are all roommates in the home, near North 14th and Turtle Creek Road.

Police say 6 suspects broke into their home early Sunday morning; they got away with a laptop. game system, and men’s watches.

No arrests have been made.

