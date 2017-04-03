Nebraska honors the day America joined WWI

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

This week, 100 years ago, America entered World War 1. Monday, Governor Pete Ricketts commemorated that event.

Over 800 Nebraskans died because of WWI. The state plans to honor their sacrifice this year with a series of events, including an honor guard at Memorial Stadium, a commemorative website, and people planting poppies across Nebraska (in honor of the war poem, "In Flanders Fields.")

"Many Americans lost their lives in that conflict," Ricketts said. "And so we want to commemorate the sacrifices they make and all of our veterans make throughout all of our wars."

The last Nebraskan World War 1 veteran, a man from Ogallala, died in 2003. If you want to take part in that statewide planting of poppies or any of the other events, here's a link to the commemoration website.