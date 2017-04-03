Whiteclay hearing to be held Thursday

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness

A hearing on whether to renew Whiteclay's liquor license will be held live online Thursday.

Nebraska Educational Telecommunications will broadcast the hearing put on by the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.

The commission hearing comes amid increased scrutiny on a tiny Nebraska village on the reservation's south border.

Whiteclay's four beer stores sold the equivalent of 3.5 million cans of beer in 2015 despite having only a dozen residents.

Pine Ridge is plagued by alcoholism despite a tribal alcohol ban.