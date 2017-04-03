'Choose Life' license plate bill approved in NE legislature

Posted by: Abigail Wood

Syracuse Senator Dan Watermeier's bill allowing specialized state license plates with the phrase "Choose Life" passed its final reading in the legislature Monday.

"Last year it stalled just enough time to finish it up and we didn't quite have enough time," Watermeier said. "It's something I feel good about as far as the process, being able to pull 35 members. And we just felt like yes, maybe the majority of the state feel this way and we wanted to show that."

The bill got a running start this session, coming out of committee uncontested to be debated on the floor. Those against the bill were largely worried about the precedent set by such a politically-charged message.

"Now, I'm a pro-life guy," said Omaha Senator Bob Krist, who opposed the bill. "But I still have to take exception to the fact that I'm promoting something as a state license plate that says 'choose life,' because the next thing that will happen is I'll have to choose whether or not to vote for a pro-choice or pro-death penalty or anti-death penalty, and all it takes is for something to get out of committee."

Despite some opposition, the bill passed with 35 votes. The appropriations bill, which asks for around $9,600 to help fund the measure, also passed. Both bills are now headed to Governor Pete Rickett's desk for approval.

The governor's spokesperson, Taylor Gage, said the governor is expected to sign the bill into law.