Prepping for Tuesday's local primary election

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln's primary elections are Tuesday night.

Three at-large city council seats are open, and six out of eight candidates will move on to the general election, May 2nd. Incumbents Roy Christensen and Leirion Gaylor Baird are running. Also running: Republicans Tom Nesbitt and Braydon McLaughlin.

Lou Braatz III, Bennie Shobe, and Maggie Mae Squires are running as Democrats. Independent candidate Deb Andrews rounds out the list. Again, the candidates are all looking to fill three at-large seats.

If you're looking for the location of your polling place for Tuesday's local primary election, you can call the Election Office at 402-441-7311 or log on to www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov and click on “Polling Place”. Your polling place is also listed on the polling place information card that was mailed to you when you registered to vote.

