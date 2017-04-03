Diesel leaks into nearby creek in North Lincoln

Area hazmat crews were hard at work trying to clean up a gas spill Monday.

It happened at a warehouse near 48th and Superior, when this truck was trying to back into a loading dock and hit the curb.

That caused nearly 100 gallons of diesel to leak, which wouldn't be a problem if it weren't for a storm drain in the parking lot.

"The fuel then got into the creek, therefore, it became more of an environmental issue for us and make sure it gets clean up," Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Environmental Specialist Harry Heafer said.

The health department did its best trying to minimize the contamination and the spread of the fuel in the nearby creek.

Workers did things like adding absorbent to the lot, placing these pads in the creek and vacuuming the water.

They were out there for hours.

"They have put in barricades into the water to keep the fuel keep in one certain area, but there's a lot more clean up to do,” Trucking Shop Supervisor Mark Curtis said.

It's well known that oil and water don't mix, which made the clean up even harder.

"It's difficult to just skim off the fuel. The fuel tends to float on the surface, but it's very hard kind of just get that fuel only. There's a lot of water that's a lot of water that gets suck up in the meantime."

Officials are not sure how much of the diesel got into the creek.

They said any chemicals in the water is a concern, but they believe they contained the spill