CEDARS creates display for child abuse awareness

Symbols of hope put on display to end devastating abuse.

Three-thousand five-hundred ribbons are tied to the railing at the Lincoln Railyard, each one representing a child who fell victim to abuse in Nebraska last year.

"Thousands of kids are subjected to criminal neglect and abuse and I want everyone in our community to be aware of this,” Jim Blue, CEDARS President, said. Everyone can help protect our children because we are really their future."

Just like the knots tied, there is a binding within the Lincoln community to make a difference.

CEDARS, a non–profit organization, is dedicated to helping kids in crisis and building stronger families.

To accomplish it, they say it starts with caregivers.

"There is a saying that ‘children are our future’ no, we are their future and what we do today dictates who those children are going to grow up to be and how those kids become apart of our community," Blue, said.

In addition to the ribbon display, CEDARS was gifted a large donation.

DuTeau Subaru donated $30,000 to CEDARS as a part of their annual Share the Love Event.

Each year the dealership chooses a local charity in addition to four national charities to support.

This year, they chose CEDARS.

"We love to give back to the community and they do a great job giving back to kids, Eric Klein, DuTeau Subaru, said. “Subaru likes to be a part of the community and we just felt it was the right choice this year."

A portion of each sale goes to the charity of the buyer’s choice.

CEDARS plans to use the money for sheltering children in need.

The ribbons will be on display at the Railyard for the rest of this month.