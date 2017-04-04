Omaha primary: Incumbent mayor wants to keep her job - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Omaha primary: Incumbent mayor wants to keep her job

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

        Mayor Jean Stothert and a former state senator are expected to garner the most votes in Omaha's primary election Tuesday.
        The Republican incumbent faces challenges from former state Sen. Heath Mello, a Democrat, and three others in the officially nonpartisan election. The top two vote-getters advance to the general election.
        Mello has been linking Stothert to President Donald Trump in an effort to tap into some Omaha voters' concerns about the new president. Stothert voiced her own concerns before the November election and later said she'd written in a vote for U.S. Sen. John McCain.
        The three remaining mayoral candidates are accountant Taylor Royal, who wants to bring an NFL team to Omaha; social entrepreneur Ean Mikale, a drone enthusiast; and karate studio owner Christopher Geary, a frequent electoral candidate.

