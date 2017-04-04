Woman injured in parking lot died at hospital, police say

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP)

Authorities say a woman has died at a Kearney hospital after being hit by a pickup truck in a parking lot.

Kearney police say 88-year-old Paula Newmyer died Sunday. She lived in Kearney. An autopsy has been scheduled.

The accident occurred Thursday afternoon in the Wal-Mart lot on Second Avenue.

The accident is being investigated. No citations have been issued.