Trial underway for officer charged in traffic stop shooting

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP)

Testimony is scheduled to resume Tuesday in the trial of a Kearney police officer charged with shooting a man after a traffic stop.

Officer Derek Payton pleaded not guilty in September to second-degree assault, a felony, for the shooting of Jose Klich. An affidavit in support of Payton's arrest warrant says Payton was not in the path of Klich's car when he fired as Klich began to drive away from the scene of the traffic stop.

On Monday jurors heard audio recordings of officers' radio calls on June 5. When Payton was asked why he was pursuing Klich's vehicle, Payton could be heard saying, ``He hit me with his car.''

Payton faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.