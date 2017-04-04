Excellence in Education: FCCLA State Leadership Conference - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Excellence in Education: FCCLA State Leadership Conference

Posted by Gwen Baumgardner

gbaumgardner@klkntv.com

Hundreds of Nebraska students are spending the week in Lincoln. It's for the FCCLA state leadership conference held at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

FCCLA is a student organization that stands for Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America. 
 
 "FCCLA  allows you to step outside your comfort zone and learn a lot of things," says Sydney, a high school junior.

The organization focuses on personal development and preparation for adulthood. 

This week, high school members traveled to Lincoln to compete in skill-set events and network with other schools. 

"Students that are here have been competing in speaking events, as well as life skills building events, such as parliamentary procedure and even some culinary arts. As well as attending workshops. And also getting to network with each other and build that strong leadership force that we need in our state and nation in the future," says teacher, Candace Cain.

More than 3,000 Nebraska students participate in FCCLA each year.

The FCCLA National Conference will take place at the end of the month. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Drug bust has concerning ties to Chicago

    Drug bust has concerning ties to Chicago

    The Lincoln and Lancaster Co. Narcotics Task Force found drugs in a home near 38th & O last night. 

    More >>

    The Lincoln and Lancaster Co. Narcotics Task Force found drugs in a home near 38th & O last night. 

    More >>

  • Man tazed after throwing knife at police officer

    Man tazed after throwing knife at police officer

     "On a situation like this it can escalate quickly, so we just want to commend the officers on their restraint, de-escalation techniques, and ability to take him into custody without further injury or loss of life," said Ofc. Angela Sands with LPD.

    More >>

     "On a situation like this it can escalate quickly, so we just want to commend the officers on their restraint, de-escalation techniques, and ability to take him into custody without further injury or loss of life," said Ofc. Angela Sands with LPD.

    More >>

  • Homemade explosive crashes through roof of Lincoln home

    Homemade explosive crashes through roof of Lincoln home

    An 8-10 lb piece of welded metal exploded hundreds of feet into the air and fell through the roof of a home two doors down. 

    More >>

    An 8-10 lb piece of welded metal exploded hundreds of feet into the air and fell through the roof of a home two doors down. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.