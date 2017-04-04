Excellence in Education: FCCLA State Leadership Conference

Posted by Gwen Baumgardner

Hundreds of Nebraska students are spending the week in Lincoln. It's for the FCCLA state leadership conference held at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

FCCLA is a student organization that stands for Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America.



"FCCLA allows you to step outside your comfort zone and learn a lot of things," says Sydney, a high school junior.

The organization focuses on personal development and preparation for adulthood.

This week, high school members traveled to Lincoln to compete in skill-set events and network with other schools.

"Students that are here have been competing in speaking events, as well as life skills building events, such as parliamentary procedure and even some culinary arts. As well as attending workshops. And also getting to network with each other and build that strong leadership force that we need in our state and nation in the future," says teacher, Candace Cain.

More than 3,000 Nebraska students participate in FCCLA each year.

The FCCLA National Conference will take place at the end of the month.