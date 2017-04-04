Lawmaker advance bill for pregnancy accommodations in schools

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness

8@klkntv.com

A bill that would require schools to provide accommodations for pregnant and parenting students has advanced in the Nebraska Legislature.

The bill would require schools to provide spaces for breastfeeding students to express and store milk.

Also, direct school boards to adopt policies allowing absences and alternative coursework for teen mothers.

It did receive protests from rural senators who say schools don't need a mandate.

Senators voted 29-3 to give the bill first round approval Tuesday.