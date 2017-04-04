NEB Softball: Nebraska Hosts Iowa State in Wednesday Doubleheader

Posted By: Sports

LINCOLN – Fresh off a three-game sweep of No. 22 Wisconsin last weekend in Madison, the Nebraska softball team returns home riding a wave of momentum heading into a Wednesday doubleheader with Iowa State at Bowlin Stadium.

First pitch for Wednesday’s doubleheader is set for 4 p.m. Tickets are available for as low as $5 (adults) and $3 (youth/senior) and can be purchased online at Huskers.com, over the phone by calling 1-800-8-BIG-RED or in person at the Bowlin Stadium ticket office, located at the main entrance, beginning 60 minutes prior to first pitch.

Fans unable to make it out to Bowlin Stadium can listen to both games for free on Huskers.com - courtesy of the Husker Sports Network - or watch both games with a subscription to BTN Plus.

Nebraska played its best softball of the season last weekend in winning three games against a ranked Wisconsin squad that entered the series with a 23-3 record. NU excelled in all three phases of the game while winning three straight games for just the second time this season.

Offensively, the Huskers hit .352 in the series - pounding out 32 hits - while averaging 8.0 runs per game against a Wisconsin pitching staff that entered the series ranked 21st nationally in ERA. In the circle, Nebraska posted a 3.50 ERA in the series and limited Wisconsin to 11 total runs, a notable accomplishment considering the Badgers entered the weekend ranked fourth nationally in scoring, averaging 7.3 runs per game. Defensively, Nebraska committed only one error in the series (.989 fielding percentage) and did not allow a stolen base.

This Week's Top 10

1) According to the NCAA, Nebraska has played the nation’s most difficult schedule with an opponent winning percentage of .666.

2) Nebraska has played 21 of its 31 games against teams who have been ranked in the NFCA top 25 at some point this season.

3) Nebraska has played only 10 games against teams who have never been ranked this season, and the Huskers are 7-3 in those 10 games.

4) Nebraska climbed 22 spots to No. 54 in Monday’s NCAA RPI ranking.

5) The Huskers have won three consecutive games - all against ranked opponents - tying for their longest winning streak of the season.

6) The Huskers’ three-game sweep at No. 22 Wisconsin last weekend marked Nebraska’s first three-game sweep of a ranked conference opponent in school history.

7) Nebraska and Iowa State have met only once as non-conference foes, a 10-3 Husker win at Bowlin Stadium in 2014.

8) The Huskers have produced double-digit hits in eight of their last 11 games.

9) NU allowed only 11 runs in its three games at No. 22 Wisconsin last weekend while facing a Badger offense that was averaging 7.3 runs per game.

10) Kaylan Jablonski recognized on Tuesday as the National Player of the Week by both the National Fastpitch Coaches Association and USA Softball, the first Husker to be named National Player of the Week since All-American Peaches James in 2004.

Jablonski Earns Big Ten & National Honors

Junior Kaylan Jablonski was named the Big Ten co-Player of the Week on Monday, earning the first weekly award of her career. Then on Tuesday, Jablonski was recognized as the Louisville Slugger/NFCA National Player of the Week and the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Week. Jablonski was honored after leading Nebraska to a three-game sweep at No. 22 Wisconsin, the first three-game sweep over a ranked conference opponent in NU history.

• Jablonski became the first Husker to be named the National Player of the Week since All-American Peaches James was named the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Week twice during the 2004 season.

• Jablonski was the winning pitcher in all three games at No. 22 Wisconsin. She went 3-0 against a Badger team that entered the series with a 23-3 record.

• Jablonski threw all but two innings of the three-game series and allowed only seven runs against a Wisconsin offense that entered the series ranked fourth nationally in scoring, averaging 7.3 runs per game.

• Jablonski accounted for seven runs by herself with four RBIs and three runs scored, matching the total runs she allowed to Wisconsin in the circle.

• Although she did not earn a start, Jablonski tossed 20.0 innings of relief and threw 342 pitches in the three games, posting a 3-0 record with a 2.45 ERA.

• Offensively, Jablonski was 6-for-11 (.545) in the series with three doubles, one home run and four RBIs.

• Following her three wins at No. 22 Wisconsin, Jablonski now owns four victories over ranked teams this season.

• Jablonski leads Nebraska with six wins, 22 appearances, 14 starts and 95.2 innings this season.

• Jablonski is tied for the team lead with seven doubles. Nine of her 16 hits have gone for extra bases, as she is second on the team with a .446 slugging percentage.

Edwards Emerging at the Plate

Freshman Tristen Edwards has emerged at the plate over the past few weeks, especially since moving into the No. 3 spot in the Husker lineup.

• Edwards has hit third in the Nebraska order each of the last seven games. During that stretch, she is 8-for-22 (.364) with one home run and seven RBIs.

• Edwards has produced seven multi-hit games this season, including four in the past seven games.

• In last weekend’s three-game sweep at No. 22 Wisconsin, Edwards went 4-for-9 (.444) with a home run and seven RBIs. She totaled seven RBIs in the three-game series after recording six RBIs in her first 25 games.

• Edwards set a career high with four RBIs in game one of the Wisconsin series and then drew a career-high three walks in the series finale.

• Edwards has drawn seven walks and struck out only twice in her past 13 games, after not drawing a single walk and striking out 12 times in her first 15 games.

• Edwards is batting .333 (12-for-36) with eight RBIs over the last 11 games after posting a .158 average (6-for-38) with five RBIs in the first 20 games of the season.

Husker Hitting Coming Along

After facing several of the nation’s top pitchers in the first few weeks of the season, Nebraska’s offense has steadily improved while excelling against unranked teams.

• The Huskers have recorded double-digit hits in five of their last seven games. The only two games they failed to record at least 10 hits during that stretch were a pair of games against two-time All-American Sara Groenewegen of Minnesota.

• NU totaled 32 hits and batted .352 in its three-game sweep at No. 22 Wisconsin against a Badger pitching staff that ranked 21st nationally in ERA.

• Nebraska is batting .323 and averaging 6.3 runs per game over its last 11 games after hitting only .242 and averaging just 2.6 runs per game over the season’s first 20 games.

• The Huskers have produced double-digit hits in eight of their last 11 games, averaging 9.5 hits per game during that stretch. NU averaged only 5.9 hits per game over the first 20 games of the season.

• Nebraska has played 10 games against opponents who have not earned a top-25 ranking at any point this season, and the Huskers are batting .375 and averaging 7.4 runs per game in those 10 contests. Each of Nebraska’s remaining 21 games are against teams currently unranked.

Timing is Everything

Nebraska has been a clutch hitting team this season, posting a .320 batting average with runners in scoring position, .037 higher than the team’s overall average. Timely hitting - and pitching - played a key role in the Huskers’ three-game sweep at No. 22 Wisconsin.

• Nebraska went 13-for-29 (.448) with runners in scoring position during the Wisconsin series, while the Badgers were just 5-for-28 (.179).

• The Huskers also hit .435 (20-for-36) with runners on base, while limiting Wisconsin to 10-for-47 (.213).

• NU batted .357 (10-for-28) with two outs against Wisconsin and produced eight two-out RBIs.

• In the circle, one week after allowing 15 two-out RBIs in a three-game series with Minnesota, Nebraska did not allow a two-out RBI in the Wisconsin series. The clutch pitching led to 34 stranded runners for the Badgers.

• Nebraska’s pinch hitters also delivered in the series, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Austen Urness had a two-run single in game three, Rindy Bryant recorded an RBI single in game three and Lexey Kneib had a pinch-hit single in game two. In game three, Kneib came off the bench to go 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Huskers Post Career Firsts at Wisconsin

Several Huskers produced career firsts in Nebraska’s three-game sweep at No. 22 Wisconsin last weekend.

• Junior Kaylan Jablonski went 3-0 at Wisconsin, marking her first career road wins vs. a ranked team.

• Junior Taylor Otte produced the first two RBIs of her career in the series finale.

• Senior Rachel Arthur scored twice in game two, marking her first runs of the season and the first time in her career that she had scored multiple runs in a game.

• Freshmen Rindy Bryant and Lexey Kneib each produced their first career pinch hit in the series finale.

• Kneib came off the bench in game three and went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, producing her first career multi-hit game and first career extra-base hit.

Knighten Joins Husker 30-30 Club

Senior MJ Knighten had one double at Wisconsin last weekend to become the seventh Husker with 30 career doubles and home runs. Knighten had already become the first Husker with 30 homers and 30 steals.

Scouting Iowa State (15-22)

Iowa State comes to Lincoln with a 15-22 record after being swept in a three-game series at No. 12 Oklahoma last weekend. The Cyclones have lost six straight games - all in Big 12 Conference play - after going 4-1 in their final non-conference tournament.

Offensively, Iowa State is hitting .262 and averaging 3.8 runs per game. The Cyclones have slugged 18 home runs in their 37 games, while also stealing 75 bases in only 90 attempts.

Kelsey McFarland leads ISU with a .407 average, and she has added nine doubles, two homers, 14 RBIs and 10 stolen bases. Sami Williams is batting .348 with a team-high .616 slugging percentage. Williams leads the Cyclones with 13 doubles and 23 RBIs and is tied with Talyn Lewis for the team lead with five home runs. Kaila Konz is hitting .338 with 11 stolen bases in 13 tries, while Megan Schweitzer rounds out the Cyclones’ .300 hitters with a .324 average. Cathlin Bingham (.296) is batting just under .300 while leading Iowa State with 19 stolen bases in only 21 attempts.

Defensively, Iowa State is allowing an average of 5.1 runs per game. The Cyclones boast a 3.89 ERA, but Iowa State is averaging 1.3 errors per game which have led to 1.5 unearned runs per game.

Brianna Weilbacher and Savannah Sanders have split the majority of the innings for Iowa State. Weilbacher is 9-9 with a 3.84 ERA in a team-high 96.2 innings. She leads the Cyclones with 16 starts, seven complete games and three shutouts, and opponents are hitting only .217 against Weilbacher and have struck out 128 times. Sanders is 4-9 with a 3.98 ERA in 89.2 innings. She leads ISU with 27 appearances and has added one save. Emma Hylen has also seen extensive action for the Cyclones, posting a 2-4 record with a team-high two saves and a team-low 3.65 ERA in 48.0 innings. Mandi Moore (0-0, 8.40 ERA in 1.2 IP) rounds out the Iowa State staff.