NEB Softball: Jablonski Named National Player of the Week

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

After being recognized as the Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday, Nebraska junior pitcher Kaylan Jablonski was honored as both the Louisville Slugger/NFCA National Player of the Week and the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Jablonski is the first player in program history to be recognized as the National Player of the Week since All-American Peaches James, who was named the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Week twice in 2004 and was honored as the Louisville Slugger/NFCA National Player of the Week on Feb. 27, 2002.

An Omaha native, Jablonski was recognized after earning all three victories and also contributing offensively in Nebraska’s three-game sweep at No. 22 Wisconsin last weekend, the first three-game sweep over a ranked conference opponent in program history.

“I am so honored and grateful to receive these awards,” Jablonski said. “I would like to thank my coaches and teammates for the fight they had this weekend. Playing beside them and with them makes the game fun, and I am very thankful I get to battle with them every week.”

Jablonski went 3-0 in the circle with a 2.45 ERA against the Badgers, tossing 20 of the 22 innings in the series while throwing 342 pitches in the three games. She posted three wins over a Wisconsin team that entered the series with a 23-3 record, and allowed only seven runs to a Badger offense that entered the series ranked fourth nationally in scoring with an average of 7.3 runs per game. Offensively, Jablonski went 6-for-11 (.545) in the series with three doubles, one home run and four RBIs.

Head Coach Rhonda Revelle said Jablonski was worthy of her accolades after her weekend performance.

“This is a tremendous honor for both Kaylan, her teammates and coaches and the entire Nebraska Softball program.” Revelle said. “Kaylan is a tremendously gifted athlete who was a warrior for us all weekend long. She battled and led us every pitch, both in the box and in the circle. Her performance and competitive spirit were inspiring to play behind and watch from the dugout.”

Following the road sweep at Wisconsin, Nebraska brings a three-game winning streak into a Wednesday doubleheader with Iowa State at Bowlin Stadium.