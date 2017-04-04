Brad Paisley coming to Nebraska State Fair - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Brad Paisley coming to Nebraska State Fair

Brad Paisley is coming to the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island!

He'll be performing Friday, August 25th at 7:00 p.m. at the Fonner Park Race Track Infield. Joining him will be Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell. 

Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 6th at 10 a.m.

Go to etix.com or call the Heartland Events Center box office at 308-398-1480.

