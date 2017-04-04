Runza Day for TeamMates - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Runza Day for TeamMates

For supper tonight, you could fill your belly and help out a good cause!

Today is Runza Day for TeamMates!

Each year, Runza chooses TeamMates for this special fundraiser. 10% of sales from each store goes to the local TeamMates chapter.

This is happening at any Runza location across the state.

