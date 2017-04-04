Local nonprofit helps families grieving miscarriage and stillbirth

Posted by: Abigail Wood

awood@klkntv.com

Jolie and Charlie Vega lost their son, Judah, when he was stillborn in 2014. She remembers the pain of those moments, and the emptiness in her arms where the baby should have been.

"That aching feeling just makes my heart drop even thinking about it because it's the worst feeling in the world," Jolie said.

Now, a few years, another miscarriage, and a healthy little daughter later, Jolie hasn't forgotten that struggle. She wants to help families fill what she feels is a lack of support and resources in the months following miscarriage or stillbirth.

"It's an invisible loss," she said.

A year ago she opened a nonprofit in her basement, "No Footprint Too Small," and just a few months ago they moved into an office near 48th and A. They offer physical support during any labor that involves a loss, helping families hold, bathe, and bond with their newborn. They also offer care packages, and memory bears the exact birth weight of the baby. The bears are therapeutic, so mothers can feel what it is to hold their child. She says it's all about dignity, no matter how small the baby.

"Just by taking something like this," she said, pulling out a small pair of swaddling clothes, "and setting the baby on it, what a difference would that make? Because you're acknowledging that that's a life, and that's a baby; that's somebody's child."

The group gives small diapers and clothes to CHI St. Elizabeth Hospital for early term babies. They've helped about 150 local families since they opened less than a year ago.

The business is a nonprofit, so if you want to help out by volunteering or donating, click here.