Local nonprofit helps families grieving miscarriage and stillbir - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Local nonprofit helps families grieving miscarriage and stillbirth

Posted: Updated:

Posted by: Abigail Wood

awood@klkntv.com

Jolie and Charlie Vega lost their son, Judah, when he was stillborn in 2014. She remembers the pain of those moments, and the emptiness in her arms where the baby should have been.

"That aching feeling just makes my heart drop even thinking about it because it's the worst feeling in the world," Jolie said.

Now, a few years, another miscarriage, and a healthy little daughter later, Jolie hasn't forgotten that struggle. She wants to help families fill what she feels is a lack of support and resources in the months following miscarriage or stillbirth. 

"It's an invisible loss," she said.

A year ago she opened a nonprofit in her basement, "No Footprint Too Small," and just a few months ago they moved into an office near 48th and A. They offer physical support during any labor that involves a loss, helping families hold, bathe, and bond with their newborn. They also offer care packages, and memory bears the exact birth weight of the baby. The bears are therapeutic, so mothers can feel what it is to hold their child. She says it's all about dignity, no matter how small the baby.

"Just by taking something like this," she said, pulling out a small pair of swaddling clothes, "and setting the baby on it, what a difference would that make? Because you're acknowledging that that's a life, and that's a baby; that's somebody's child."

The group gives small diapers and clothes to CHI St. Elizabeth Hospital for early term babies. They've helped about 150 local families since they opened less than a year ago. 

The business is a nonprofit, so if you want to help out by volunteering or donating, click here.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Drug bust has concerning ties to Chicago

    Drug bust has concerning ties to Chicago

    The Lincoln and Lancaster Co. Narcotics Task Force found drugs in a home near 38th & O last night. 

    More >>

    The Lincoln and Lancaster Co. Narcotics Task Force found drugs in a home near 38th & O last night. 

    More >>

  • Fundraiser for Watson family

    Fundraiser for Watson family

    A Lincoln man and his kids have been through quite a lot lately and they could use your help.

    More >>

    A Lincoln man and his kids have been through quite a lot lately and they could use your help.

    More >>

  • Man tazed after throwing knife at police officer

    Man tazed after throwing knife at police officer

     "On a situation like this it can escalate quickly, so we just want to commend the officers on their restraint, de-escalation techniques, and ability to take him into custody without further injury or loss of life," said Ofc. Angela Sands with LPD.

    More >>

     "On a situation like this it can escalate quickly, so we just want to commend the officers on their restraint, de-escalation techniques, and ability to take him into custody without further injury or loss of life," said Ofc. Angela Sands with LPD.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.