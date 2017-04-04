City of Lincoln Election Results

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Final Lincoln City Primary Updates:

PRECINCTS COUNTED (OF 175). . . . . 175 100.00

REGISTERED VOTERS - TOTAL . . . . . 166,400

BALLOTS CAST - TOTAL. . . . . . . 29,813

VOTER TURNOUT - TOTAL . . . . . . 17.92

Member of City Council-At Large

Vote for 3

Leirion Gaylor Baird. . . . . . . 15,391 18.59

Roy A. Christensen . . . . . . . 13,353 16.13

Tom Nesbitt. . . . . . . . . . 12,907 15.59

Bennie Shobe . . . . . . . . . 11,972 14.46

Brayden McLaughlin . . . . . . . 11,600 14.01

Maggie Mae Squires . . . . . . . 8,277 10.00

Lou Braatz III. . . . . . . . . 5,041 6.09

Deb Andrews. . . . . . . . . . 4,132 4.99

WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 127 .15

Total . . . . . . . . . 82,800

Airport Authority

Vote for 2

Richard Nuernberger . . . . . . . 15,379 36.49

Robert F. Selig . . . . . . . . 13,325 31.62

Zachary James . . . . . . . . . 13,156 31.22

WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 284 .67

Total . . . . . . . . . 42,144

Lincoln School-Dist 1

Vote for 1

Kathy Danek. . . . . . . . . . 2,930 97.02

WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 90 2.98

Total . . . . . . . . . 3,020

Lincoln School-Ward 3

Vote for 1

Barbara Baier . . . . . . . . . 1,822 94.99

WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 96 5.01

Total . . . . . . . . . 1,918

Lincoln School-District 5

Vote for 1

Lanny Boswell . . . . . . . . . 3,181 68.87

Preston Randall Harris . . . . . . 1,391 30.11

WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 47 1.02

Total . . . . . . . . . 4,619

Lincoln School-District 7

Vote for 1

Don Mayhew . . . . . . . . . . 2,230 96.45

WRITE-IN. . . . . . . . . . . 82 3.55

Total . . . . . . . . . 2,312

Lincoln voters are casting their ballots for the Primary Election.

Polls opened at 8 a.m. and will stay open until 8 p.m..

Officials say the polls opened to a slow start Tuesday morning. Election officials expect the turnout to be less than 20%.

"The primary election in November was much busier we had a steady stream of voters,” said Clerk Cindy Booze. “We've been at it about two and a half hours now and we've had four so far, so out of about 519 registered voters in our precinct."

Michael Rudd, a local voter, says even though it’s the Primary Election, local elections are extremely important.

"The most important thing for an American citizen to do is to do what...that's to vote," said Rudd.

The ballot will have three different sections.

The first being the three at large open spaces on the City Council. Eight candidates are running for the position which will represent the entire city. Of the eight candidates running, six will move on to the general election on May 2nd.

The Lincoln Airport Authority has two seats open and three people running, all of which, will move on from the Primary Election.

The final section of the ballot is for the Lincoln Board of Education. They have 5 candidates running for different districts. All five candidates will move on.

The General Election will be held May 2nd.