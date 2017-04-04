City of Lincoln Election Results - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

City of Lincoln Election Results

City of Lincoln Election Results

Posted: Updated:

For the latest results on the Lincoln City Primary Election, click on the link below:

http://lancaster.ne.gov/election/results/resul17A.htm

Final Lincoln City Primary Updates:

   PRECINCTS COUNTED (OF 175).  .  .  .  .       175  100.00

           REGISTERED VOTERS - TOTAL .  .  .  .  .   166,400

           BALLOTS CAST - TOTAL.  .  .  .  .  .  .    29,813

           VOTER TURNOUT - TOTAL  .  .  .  .  .  .             17.92

          Member of City Council-At Large

          Vote for  3

           Leirion Gaylor Baird.  .  .  .  .  .  .    15,391   18.59

           Roy A. Christensen  .  .  .  .  .  .  .    13,353   16.13

           Tom Nesbitt.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .    12,907   15.59

           Bennie Shobe  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .    11,972   14.46

           Brayden McLaughlin  .  .  .  .  .  .  .    11,600   14.01

           Maggie Mae Squires  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     8,277   10.00

           Lou Braatz III.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     5,041    6.09

           Deb Andrews.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     4,132    4.99

           WRITE-IN.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       127     .15

                   Total .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .    82,800

          Airport Authority

          Vote for  2

           Richard Nuernberger .  .  .  .  .  .  .    15,379   36.49

           Robert F. Selig  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .    13,325   31.62

           Zachary James .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .    13,156   31.22

           WRITE-IN.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .       284     .67

                   Total .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .    42,144

          Lincoln School-Dist 1

          Vote for  1

           Kathy Danek.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     2,930   97.02

           WRITE-IN.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        90    2.98

                   Total .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     3,020

          Lincoln School-Ward 3

          Vote for  1

           Barbara Baier .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     1,822   94.99

           WRITE-IN.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        96    5.01

                   Total .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     1,918

          Lincoln School-District 5

          Vote for  1

           Lanny Boswell .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     3,181   68.87

           Preston Randall Harris .  .  .  .  .  .     1,391   30.11

           WRITE-IN.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        47    1.02

                   Total .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     4,619

          Lincoln School-District 7

          Vote for  1

           Don Mayhew .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     2,230   96.45

           WRITE-IN.  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .        82    3.55

                   Total .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .  .     2,312

Lincoln voters are casting their ballots for the Primary Election.

Polls opened at 8 a.m. and will stay open until 8 p.m..

Officials say the polls opened to a slow start Tuesday morning. Election officials expect the turnout to be less than 20%.

"The primary election in November was much busier we had a steady stream of voters,” said Clerk Cindy Booze. “We've been at it about two and a half hours now and we've had four so far, so out of about 519 registered voters in our precinct."

Michael Rudd, a local voter, says even though it’s the Primary Election, local elections are extremely important.

"The most important thing for an American citizen to do is to do what...that's to vote," said Rudd.

The ballot will have three different sections.

The first being the three at large open spaces on the City Council. Eight candidates are running for the position which will represent the entire city. Of the eight candidates running, six will move on to the general election on May 2nd.

The Lincoln Airport Authority has two seats open and three people running, all of which, will move on from the Primary Election.

The final section of the ballot is for the Lincoln Board of Education. They have 5 candidates running for different districts. All five candidates will move on.

The General Election will be held May 2nd.

  • Drug bust has concerning ties to Chicago

    The Lincoln and Lancaster Co. Narcotics Task Force found drugs in a home near 38th & O last night. 

  • Fundraiser for Watson family

    A Lincoln man and his kids have been through quite a lot lately and they could use your help.

  • Man tazed after throwing knife at police officer

     "On a situation like this it can escalate quickly, so we just want to commend the officers on their restraint, de-escalation techniques, and ability to take him into custody without further injury or loss of life," said Ofc. Angela Sands with LPD.

