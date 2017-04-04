Portion of 84th to close Wednesday April 5th

The Lincoln and Lancaster Co. Narcotics Task Force found drugs in a home near 38th & O last night.More >>
A Lincoln man and his kids have been through quite a lot lately and they could use your help.
"On a situation like this it can escalate quickly, so we just want to commend the officers on their restraint, de-escalation techniques, and ability to take him into custody without further injury or loss of life," said Ofc. Angela Sands with LPD.
Police and wildlife officials are keeping a lookout in the south-central Nebraska city of Hastings after a family there reported a coyote bit and tried to drag away a 1-year-old child.
An 8-10 lb piece of welded metal exploded hundreds of feet into the air and fell through the roof of a home two doors down.
The Lincoln based company raised nearly $33 million in investments towards expanding their technology.
A 69-year-old Columbus man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for having child pornography.
