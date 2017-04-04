Portion of 84th to close Wednesday April 5th

Thousands of people filled the streets for Seward's annual parade and Fourth of July celebration. Floats, firetrucks, fried food, cold drinks, entertainment and nearly 40,000 people, might make you think you're at an amusement park, but for Seward, that's just their downtown for the Fourth of July! "It's a special time for me, especially for the veterans, you know, on that, and Uncle Sam, you know, has a big part of it because you go around town, a lot of the houses are decorat...

More >>