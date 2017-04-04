Portion of 84th to close Wednesday April 5th - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Portion of 84th to close Wednesday April 5th

Press Release:

Beginning Wednesday April 4th, the west southbound lane of N. 84th Street will be closed from Blue Sky Drive to “O” Street for gas line repairs. 

The lane will reopen April 10.  Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closure).

