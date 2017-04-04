National Day of Service recognized locally

Nearly 4,000 city and county leaders were recognized across the nation, and Lincoln held a ceremony of their own for this day with groups like AmeriCorps, SeniorCorps and others.

Local and county leaders highlighted the impact of groups like AmeriCorps and SeniorCorps, and the help they give to challenges facing Lincoln.

It was all part of the Mayor and County Day of Recognition for National Service.

Chair of The Board of Commissioners,Todd Witgen, believes these services can be taken for granted at times. that's why this day is a good reminder.

"A lot of people don't understand how important Americorps and SeniorCorps are to the everyday lives that they live. And so they overlook it, frequently, and that's why it's important to have days like this," says Witgen.



The program included music from the Lincoln High pep band and remarks from members of the Board of Commissioners...and several other organizations.

It's estimated that over 304 AmeriCorps and SeniorCorps employees serve the city of Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Constance Woods–Brown is a former employee of AmeriCorps, and got involved because she loves helping children.



"Well I always wanted to be a teacher. so when i saw the add to help kindergarten through fifth grade. I thought well...I'm going for it, try it, and it was the best experience i had. I worked with them in an after school program,"said Woods-Brown



Speakers from across LIncoln and Lancaster County were in attendance at the Tower Square near 13th and P streets.

Lynn Johnson the director of city parks and recreation says that all of these organizations play a role in helping each other.



"We've had AmeriCorps members who have worked with us for a number of years. AmeriCorps members are essentially the local PeaceCorps,. These are people who want to volunteer their time for community service to provide their time for community service,"Johnson.



SeniorCorps provides meals on wheels, while AmeriCorps has volunteers who mentor students in after school programs. The message was to give thanks to community volunteers and programs.

The mayor's office says that the city receives more than $2 million in grants and matching funds from these national service programs.

They hope that events like this inspire others to get involved with the community.