Stars lose to Bucs, eliminated from playoffs

Lincoln, Neb. - The Lincoln Stars fell, 4-3, to the Des Moines Buccaneers on Tuesday in the Ice Box.

The loss eliminated the Stars from 2017 Clark Cup Playoff contention, but moved them within one point of tying their point total from the 2015-2016 season (69 points).

After a scoreless first period, Des Moines took a 2-0 lead at the halfway point of the second with goals from Cameron Orchard and Braden Costello. The Buccaneers scored first at 7:30 of the second period when Orchard tipped a shot from Brendan Demler. Des Moines made it 2-0 only three minutes later with an individual effort from Costello who slipped into the offensive zone and fired the puck over the glove of Stars goalie Josef Korenar.

Mike Gillespie cut the Buccaneers lead at 11:25 of the second period, burying a loose puck to score his eighth goal of the season in his first game since February 18. Dylan Woolf and Henry Bowlby had assists on the play. Des Moines carried a 2-1 lead into the second intermission. Jake Nielsen would tie the game on a similar play at 5:34 of the third period with assists to Jack Doremus and Justin Richards.

Des Moines regained the lead with Julian Napravnik's goal at 10:51 of the third period, but the Stars would respond again with Doremus capitalizing on a two-on-one rush at the conclusion of a penalty kill for his 20th goal of the season. Casey Dornbach and Christian Evers had assists on the play.

At 3:44 of overtime, Kobe Roth scored the game-winner.

Lincoln finished 0/1 on the power play and 2/2 on the penalty kill.

Korenar made 22 saves for the Stars.



