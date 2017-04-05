Incumbent mayor,  ex-state senator advance in Omaha voting - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)
        Stothert and Heath Mello were the leading vote-getters in Omaha's primary election Tuesday. The Republican Stothert beat the Democrat Mello by 3 percentage points in the officially nonpartisan balloting. Stothert finished with 44 percent of the votes, compared with Mello's 41 percent.
        Newcomer Taylor Royal finished third. He's an accountant who wants to bring an NFL team to Omaha. Social entrepreneur Ean Mikale, a drone enthusiast, finished fourth, and karate studio owner Christopher Geary, a frequent electoral candidate, was fifth.

