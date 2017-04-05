Lincoln Builder Gets Probation, Fine for Bank Fraud

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

A Lincoln home builder has been given five years of probation and fined $4,000 for bank fraud. 38-year-old Jeffrey Rindone, of Wood River, also will have to pay restitution that a judge said Tuesday could be around $100,000. Federal prosecutors say Rindone and his brother, Scott Rindone, owned and operated Rindone Inc. They were accused of submitting bogus claims to West Gate Bank requesting disbursements on their lines of credit for supplies or for money they said they'd paid to contractors who worked on seven homes in 2012 and 2013.

Jeffrey Rindone made a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to a single count. His brother awaits trial.