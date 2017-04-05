Besieged Douglas County assessor sends figures to state

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

The Douglas County assessor has submitted proposed valuations to the state Revenue Department that reflect adjustments made after an outcry about sizable jumps.

Assessor Diane Battiato said that the final figures still could change. The state Tax Equalization and Review Commission could order the county to increase or decrease valuations, as it did last year. Battiato says now ``it's a waiting game until mid-May, when we get our report card back from the state.''

Final valuations must be mailed to property taxpayers on or before June 1.

Battiato has been under pressure from taxpayers and county commissioners. She agreed to recalculate the valuations, aiming at a median value of 93 percent of market value, within the state-required 92 to 100 percent.

