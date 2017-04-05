Governor Ricketts signs law creating 'Choose Life' plates

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

UPDATE:

Governor Pete Ricketts signed the new "Choose Life" license plate bill into law Wednesday morning.

"We have a history and a legacy in our state of protecting the innocent life, so I'm excited to be here today to be able to sign this bill that really is another step along those lines," Ricketts said.

The bill, put forward by Syracuse Senator Dan Watermeier, allows specialized state license plates with the phrase "Choose Life." It's the first pro-life legislation signed into law in Nebraska in over five years.

"We're a really pro-life state and this is a wonderful opportunity for Nebraskans to have the opportunity to support and promote a positive message about life," said Nate Grasz with Nebraska Family Alliance.

But not everybody is happy.

"To waste so much time and taxpayer dollars to pass through this legislation that was fairly contentious, under the guise of choosing life, particularly when we have real issues the state needs to solve, like prison reform, it's really disappointing," said Meg Mikolajczyk with Planned Parenthood.

The bill met with opposition and filibuster in the legislature, with even pro-life senators saying a state license plate shouldn't carry such a politically-charged message.

"We've opened the gate and now we're at risk of having all sorts of ridiculous controversial messages on license plates," Mikolajczyk said.

But supporters of the bill says there's a precedent in the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade ruling that allows states to show this kind of preference.

"Nebraska certainly has the right to create a specialty Choose Life license plate as many states across the country already have," Grasz.

Planned Parenthood says they're working to get license plates of their own, but not through the state. They're using an outside process that "okays" slogans if a group can gather enough interest.

_____________________

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has signed a law creating anti-abortion license plates.

Ricketts said Wednesday that manufacturing the ``Choose Life'' plates is a small step to celebrate Nebraska's ``culture of pro-life.'' He says the license plates will join anti-abortion billboards along state highways in displaying Nebraska's culture.

Opponents of the law argued the state should not put political speech on license plates, but Lt. Gov. Mike Foley says the landmark Roe v. Wade case allows states to express a preference for avoiding abortion. He and Ricketts say the Legislature will deal with other issues as they come up.

The plates will be available next January and cost $5 more than standard license plates. Revenue from them will supplement federal funding for the Temporary Assistance to Needy Families program.