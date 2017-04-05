Saltdogs Sign Derek Gordon, Alex's Brother, for 2017

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: Lincoln Saltdogs

LINCOLN -- The Saltdogs signed RHP Derek Gordon, younger brother of Kansas City Royals All Star Alex, to a contract for the 2017 season Wednesday.

Gordon, a Lincoln native and Southeast HS alum, spent the last two years in the Royals organization.

The 6-foot-6, 25-year old hurler went 2-2 with a 4.38 ERA in 34 games for Class-A Advanced Wilmington (Del.) last year, notching seven saves with 83 strikeouts in 76 innings.

In 2015 for the Royals' rookie affiliate in Idaho Falls, Gordon posted a 3.47 ERA in 13 starts. He earned MiLB.com's "Pitcher of the Postseason" in the Pioneer League, winning both of his playoff starts and striking out a career-high 10 in his Championship Series outing.

Gordon, who pitched collegiately at Park University (Mo.), began his professional career with the Kansas City T-Bones in 2014.

He joins his cousin, former Husker and fellow Lincoln Southeast alum, Jake Kuebler on the Saltdogs pitching staff. Trever Adams, another Southeast graduate and former Creighton Blue Jay is also signed with the 'Dogs for 2017.

The Saltdogs also signed former Chicago Cubs prospect RHP Michael Wagner. In his four-year career, Wagner has gone 9-12 with a 3.85 ERA, striking out 226 in 259 2/3 innings.

Wagner, a 25-year old Las Vegas native, made 18 starts at the Double-A and Triple-A levels in 2016.

He posted a 2-1 record with a 3.86 ERA in 10 starts for Double-A Tennessee, and went 0-1 with a 5.28 ERA in nine starting for Triple-A Iowa.

Wagner was selected in the 15th round of the 2013 MLB draft out of the University of San Diego.

The Saltdogs begin the 2017 campaign May 19, with the home opener set for May 25. For season ticket information please visit saltdogs.com.