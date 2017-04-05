Nebraska Football: Husker Football Trio Honored

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

A trio of 2016 Husker football seniors were honored Wednesday morning as selections to the National Football Foundation’s Hampshire Honor Society.

Josh Banderas, Sam Hahn and Brandon Reilly were among a group of student-athletes honored for their performance on the field and in the classroom.

Banderas wrapped up a four-year career last fall, totaling 232 career tackles from his linebacker spot. A 2016 team captain, Banderas had 93 tackles, including eight tackles for loss, as a senior to earn honorable-mention All-Big Ten honors.

Hahn started a majority of his senior campaign at offensive guard and played in all 13 contests. He helped the Husker offensive line rank among the national leaders in fewest sacks allowed in 2016.

Reilly finished his four-year career with 70 receptions for 1,275 yards and six touchdowns. As a senior, he had 21 catches for 412 yards, averaging a team-high 19.6 yards per reception. He closed his career with four catches for 98 yards, including a pair of TD receptions, against Tennessee in the Music City Bowl.

To qualify for the Hampshire Society, student-athletes must be a starter or significant contributor in their final season of eligibility, achieve a 3.2 cumulative GPA during their undergraduate career and meet all NCAA mandates toward degree requirements.