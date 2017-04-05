Public hearings on Keystone XL Pipeline approval

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A state commission that will decide whether to approve the Keystone XL pipeline's route through Nebraska has scheduled a five-day public hearing on the project.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission says the hearing will run Aug. 7-11 at the Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln, beginning at 9 a.m. each day.



Pipeline developer TransCanada has requested the review as part of its efforts to complete the project. The $8 billion pipeline would transport oil from Alberta, Canada, across Montana and South Dakota to Nebraska, where it would connect with existing pipelines that feed Texas Gulf Coast refineries.



The project faces opposition from environmentalists as well as some landowners and Native American tribes.