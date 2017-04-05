Nebraska child sex abuse lawsuit bill wins initial approval

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A bill that would lift the statute of limitations for child abuse sex victims to sue perpetrators has won first-round approval in the Nebraska Legislature.

Lawmakers advanced the measure Wednesday with a 29-3 vote.

Sen. Bob Krist of Omaha says ending the statute of limitations is important because child sex abuse victims sometimes repress their memories or feel too ashamed to talk about what they experienced until later in life.

A statute of limitations would remain in place for people who were abused before the bill goes into effect if their claims were previously time barred. Victims would have to file lawsuits within 35 years after their 18th birthday or three years after the date when the bill goes into effect, whichever is longer.

