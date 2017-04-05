Update: 27th and I-80 Interchange Project in Lincoln

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Press Release:

April 5, 2017 (Lincoln, Neb.) — Weather permitting, concrete paving operations for the northbound lanes of North 27th Street from Wildcat Drive to the I-80 overhead bridge in Lincoln have been scheduled for April 7 beginning around 8:30 a.m., according to the Nebraska Department of Roads.

The project is anticipated to be completed in the fall of 2017. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane and will becontrolled by flaggers.

The Department of Roads’ project manager is Robert Traudt of Lincoln. Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously through construction zones, expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes.