Volunteers comfort recovering infants

"He has the cutest little chubby cheeks and I love his hair, Carol Johnson, volunteer, said. “He has his little top knot here."

There is a sense of comfort when wrapped in a pair of loving arms.

"It just fills your heart with joy," Johnson, said.

Add in the soothing, rhythmic, motion of a rocking chair; it's a happy place for infants recovering from traumatic injuries or experiences.

"That healing touch of being held, consoled, rocked, sang to, loved, can really help out with that irritability," Jody Macke, nurse, said.

Carol Johnson held 2–month–old Caden who is recovering from RSV complications. She is a volunteer Baby Rocker at Alexis Verzal Children's Rehabilitation Unit at Madonna’s Lincoln Campus.

Caden needs regular medical care from their staff, but, just like any other new born, he craves human touch.

So, Johnson offers her arms when his parents can’t.

"To see that you can comfort a baby in hard times is really rewarding,” Johnson, said. “To see them progress is really rewarding."

The Baby Rocker Program also gives the nursing staff more time to spend on other patients.

Volunteers rock in 2-4 hours shifts every day of the week.

The Baby Rocking Program is in its sixth year. The number of volunteers depends of how many infants in the hospital. Right now, they have a full rocking staff.