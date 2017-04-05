NEB Softball: Huskers Hang on Top Iowa State in Game One

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Lincoln - The Nebraska softball team jumped out to a five-run lead before holding on for a 5-3 win over Iowa State in the first game of a Wednesday doubleheader at Bowlin Stadium.

Junior Kaylan Jablonski, the reigning Big Ten and National Player of the Week, led the Huskers to their fourth straight win. In the circle, Jablonski won her fourth straight decision to improve to 7-10 on the season. She took a shutout into the seventh inning and finished with 6.2 innings pitched, allowing three runs on seven hits, including five infield singles. Senior Cassie McClure recorded the final out to pick up her third save of the season.

Jablonski also paced the Huskers' offensively, finishing 2-for-3 with a two-run homer. Jablonski had two of Nebraska's five hits and two of the Huskers' four RBIs. Her efforts helped Nebraska improve to 12-20 on the season.

Iowa State fell to 15-23 on the year, and starter Savannah Sanders (4-10) took the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits in 2.0 innings.

Iowa State threatened in the top of the second inning, putting runners on second and third with one out and loaded the bases with two outs before Jablonski escaped the jam with a strikeout.

Jablonski then led off the bottom of the second with a single and scored on a one-out RBI double from classmate Taylor Otte. Otte ended up at third on the play as the Cyclones threw home attempting to get Jablonski, and Otte then gave Nebraska a 2-0 lead when she scored on a successful squeeze bunt from junior Laura Barrow.

In the top of the third, a pair of slowly hit infield singles and a Husker throwing error left Cyclones at second and third with only one out. But Jablonski worked out of the jam again with a strikeout and a ground out.

The Huskers then extended their lead to 5-0 with a three-run third inning. Senior MJ Knighten reached on an error to begin the inning before freshman Tristen Edwards doubled to right center when the Cyclone right fielder lost the ball in the sun. With runners on second and third, an illegal pitch scored Knighten to make it 3-0 before Jablonski hit a two-run homer to left center to cap the inning.

That proved to be the final scoring chance of the game as Nebraska got only one hit over its final three innings, a sixth-inning single from junior Austen Urness. For Iowa State, the Cyclones had the leadoff runner on base in three of their final four innings before breaking making a furious seventh-inning comeback attempt.

In the top of the seventh, Iowa State had runners at second and third with one out before an infield single - the Cyclones' fifth infield single of the game - scored a run to trim the lead to 5-1. Following a foul out to first, a two-out, two-run double from Sami Williams cut the Husker lead to 5-3. McClure then entered the game and preserved the win with a soft line out to short.

Nebraska looks for the sweep in game two of the doubleheader.