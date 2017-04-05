NEB Softball: NU Wins 2-1 to Sweep Doubleheader from Iowa State

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Lincoln - Behind timely hitting and an outstanding outing from Cassie McClure, the Nebraska softball team completed a doubleheader sweep of Iowa State with a 2-1 victory in the nightcap at Bowlin Stadium on Wednesday.

In the circle, McClure fired a six-hitter and did not allow an earned run while recording her sixth complete game of the season. McClure added five strikeouts and did not walk a batter, marking the first time all season that Nebraska did not issue a walk. With her performance, McClure evened her season record at 6-6.

McClure also contributed offensively, producing the winning run with a fourth-inning solo home run after sophomore Alyvia Simmons had given the Huskers a 1-0 lead with a third-inning solo homer. Nebraska was held to just three hits in the game, but all three hits went for extra bases as freshman Alexis Perry added a double to go along with the solo home runs from McClure and Simmons.

With its fifth straight win, Nebraska improved to 13-20 on the season. Iowa State fell to 15-24 with the defeat. Emma Hylen (2-5) took the loss for the Cyclones, allowing two runs on three hits in 4.1 innings.

Scoring chances were hard to come by, but both teams had runners at first and second with one out but failed to score in the first inning.

In the bottom of the third, Simmons gave Nebraska a 1-0 lead when she lined the first pitch of her at bat over the fence in center for a one-out solo home run.

Simmons' solo homer was Nebraska's first hit of the game, and the Huskers' second hit came one inning later on a solo home run from McClure that gave the Big Red a 2-0 lead.

Iowa State got its first runner to third base with two outs in the top of the fifth following a stolen base and a Husker throwing error. The Cyclones then cut the lead in half on an RBI single from Kelsey McFarland.

Nebraska failed to answer the run in the bottom of the inning despite loading the bases. Perry led off with a double and junior pinch runner Gina Metzler moved up to third base with one out following a sacrifice bunt from sophomore Bri Cassidy. A one-out walk to Simmons put runners on first and third before a ground out marked the second out of the inning. Freshman Tristen Edwards then walked to load the bases but a strikeout ended the inning.

Iowa State nearly mounted a two-out rally in the top of the sixth, using an error and a single to put runners on first and second before a ground out ended the threat.

After Nebraska stranded a runner at second base in the bottom of the sixth, McClure retired the Cyclones in order on just eight pitches in the top of the seventh to wrap up the win.

Following the doubleheader sweep, the Huskers hit the road this weekend for a three-game Big Ten Conference series at Rutgers.