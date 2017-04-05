Three teens taken to hospital after single vehicle crash

Lancaster County Sheriffs Office is investigating a one vehicle crash near Bennett Wednesday night.

Deputies say three juveniles inside a car crashed into a ditch on South 148th and Garden Streets.

Channel 8 was told, one of the teens is in critical condition. All three were taken to Bryan West Hospital.

Deputies are still investigating what led up to the crash.