Trend in store closings expected to continue

America has seen a growing trend in long-standing, popular brick and mortar specialty and department stores close their doors recently.

On Tuesday, Payless ShoeSource joined retailers like Macy’s, Sears, JC Penny, Gordmans and The Limited that have recently declared bankruptcy or announced mass store closures.

“It's ironic that in an economy that's been growing for a number of years and might even be accelerating right now, we are seeing so many retailers struggle to survive,” associate economics professor at UNL Eric Thompson said Wednesday.

Part of what's shutting them down is just a click away: online shopping.

Thompson says he has watched shopping trends shift for years.

He says as the middle class continues to shrink, so do the stores that cater to them.

Those people are now turning to web browsing rather than searching through sales racks at places like Penny's.

"I think there are certain segments, certain items that people find especially convenient for shopping online,” Thompson said. “I think shoe stores are particularly affected and also department stores."

With the gap between socioeconomic status growing, Thompson expects more brick and mortar stores to close their doors.

But there are goods people still find value in shopping for in person.

"It’s interesting -- at the same time we are seeing some retail stores really struggle throughout the country and here in Lincoln -- we are experiencing something of a boom in other retail stores,” Thompson said. “I'm thinking about sporting goods where we are having two large retail stores being constructed right now."

Thompson says the shift in shopping habits shouldn't affect the overall economy.

It's just a change the world will have to get used to.

However, online stores don't pay property taxes because they don't have a physical location.

That's a price taxpayers might have to pay in the long run.