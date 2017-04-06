It's Raising Cane's 9th Year; Cell Phones For Soldiers Drive - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

It's Raising Cane's 9th Year; Cell Phones For Soldiers Drive

Do you have any unwanted cellphones around your house? Well, Raising Canes wants them!

The restaurant is helping Nebraska Soldiers overseas.

For this month, the Lincoln and Grand Island location of Raising Canes will be collecting phones.  

Nebraska-based troops have a chance to call their families.

Raising Canes will be collecting old and unused phones from now until April 30th.

www.cellphonesforsoldiers.com

